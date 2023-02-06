 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Talk about Bucks vs. Blazers First Half Here!

The Blazers return home for a five-game stretch, which begins tonight against the Bucks.

By Jeremy_Brener
NBA: Portland Trail Blazers at Milwaukee Bucks Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

This is the Game Day Thread. For those new to the process, you can talk about the game in the comment section with your fellow Blazer’s Edge readers. You can find viewing information and conversation rules just below this.

This is the first half thread. The second half thread will be published around halftime.

Enjoy the game and Go Blazers!

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Portland Trail Blazers - Monday, February 6 - 7:00 p.m. PT

How to watch on TV: Root Sports Plus, NBA TV, NBA League Pass

Blazers injuries: Justise Winslow (out), Ibou Badji (out), Jusuf Nurkic (out), Greg Brown III (out), Greg Eubanks (probable), Gary Payton (probable)

Bucks injuries: Serge Ibaka (out), Bobby Portis (out)

SBN Affiliate: Brew Hoop

Conversation Rules

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.

  • Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it
  • Remember Blazer’s Edge is basically a non-profanity site
  • Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads
  • The commenting system was updated during the summer. They’re still working on optimizing it for Game Day Threads like ours. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.

