Damian Lillard Named Western Conference Player of the Week for Second Consecutive Time

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has been named the NBA Western Conference Player of the Week for the second week in a row, NBA Communications announced today.

Joining Lillard in recognition is Milwaukee Bucks two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo who has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week. This is also Antetokounmpo’s second consecutive week taking home the honor.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 16 of the 2022-23 season (Jan. 30 – Feb. 5). pic.twitter.com/jZ4wYOcmXb — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) February 6, 2023

Both players are being recognized for their stellar play from Jan. 30 through Feb. 5. In four games during that stretch, Lillard led Portland to a 3-1 record while averaging 38.3 points, 6.8 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game. Most notably, that stretch included a 122-112 Portland win over the Western Conference No. 2 seed Memphis Grizzlies and three times which Lillard scored 40 points or more.

According to the Portland Trail Blazers PR team, this is the 16th NBA Western Conference Player of the Week honor of Lillard’s career and the second time he’s been recognized with the honor in consecutive weeks (Jan. 27 and Feb. 3, 2020).

This is the 16th NBA Western Conference Player of the Week honor in @Dame_Lillard’s career and the second time he has earned POW in consecutive weeks (Jan. 27 and Feb. 3, 2020). https://t.co/i5Kh5FstnP — Trail Blazers PR (@TrailBlazersPR) February 6, 2023

Lillard and the Blazers play Antetokounmpo and the Bucks tonight at 7 p.m. PT, making it a showdown between the NBA’s players of the week at the Moda Center.