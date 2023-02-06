Jazz PF Jarred Vanderbilt ‘Most Likely’ Utah Player to Be Traded; Blazers Interested?

The Portland Trail Blazers are just days away from the NBA Trade Deadline and rumors continue to pop up as the clock is ticking.

Can you help us send children in need to see the Blazers play the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, March 29th? Every ticket you donate goes to someone who wouldn’t have been able to see the Blazers play without you! You can get full details here or simply visit the Trail Blazers ticket site and click “Buying Options” to donate a ticket or two!

According to The Athletic’s Tony Jones, the Utah Jazz is a big seller in the market and Jarred Vanderbilt is the most likely player to be traded.

Of the players currently on the Jazz, Vanderbilt seems the most likely to be moved between now and Thursday, sources say. The Jazz value him. But, in Utah’s system, Vanderbilt is a center, and rookie Walker Kessler has emerged and made it impossible for the franchise to keep the rookie off the floor. That means Vanderbilt becomes a bit redundant for Utah. And his talent, his age, and his team friendly contract have made him popular on the trade market. The Jazz have multiple offers for him. The only question at this point is whether they feel comfortable or not with accepting one of them.

The Blazers are one of the teams rumored to be interested in Vanderbilt’s services and Shams Charania even named Portland as the favorite to land him last week.

Earlier this season Damian Lillard was asked which players he’d like to play alongside, naming Vanderbilt as one of his top picks.

Fanspo also recently prompted discussion of a Vanderbilt trade to Portland suggesting a deal involving a Portland first round pick. The Blazers would be unable to make that offer without altering the protection on the pick they currently owe to the Chicago Bulls, exchanged when Portland acquired Larry Nance, Jr. in the summer of 2021.

Vanderbilt, 23, has another year on his $4.3 million per year deal. He has averaged 8.3 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and one steal in 24.2 minutes per game for the Jazz over 52 appearances. He shoots 56 percent from the field, 33.9 percent from beyond the three-point line.