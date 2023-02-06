Lillard Passes Bob McAdoo For 68th On NBA All Time Scoring List

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard has overtaken Bob McAdoo for 68th on the NBA All Time Scoring List.

The seven-time All-Star started tonight’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks on 18,777 points, before passing the 1975 league MVP who finished his career with 18,787 points. Lillard passed McAdoo with 2.3 seconds remaining in the first half of the game, hitting two free throws to push his total to 18,788.

McAdoo, a 6’9 center, represented the Buffalo Braves, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, Detroit Pistons, New Jersey Nets, Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers between 1972 and 1986. He was a member of Lakers’ 1982 and 1985 championships while also earning five All-Star appearances.

Next on the list is Hall of Fame Pistons point guard Isiah Thomas who sits 67th isn’t far away on 18,882 points. Thomas led the Pistons to championships in 1989 and 1990, the latter of which he won the Finals MVP by beating the Blazers.

After Thomas, ‘60s and ‘70s small forward Chet Walker sits only 9 points away on 18,831 points.