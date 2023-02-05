Justise Winslow Ankle Injury Changed From Sprain To Soreness; Still Out

Justise Winslow remains out for the Portland Trail Blazers against the Milwaukee Bucks tomorrow, however his injury has been changed from an ankle sprain to ankle soreness.

INJURY REPORT 2/6 @trailblazers vs. MIL:



OUT

Badji (L Knee Soreness)

Brown III (G League Assignment)

Nurkic (L Calf Strain)

Winslow (L Ankle Soreness)



PROBABLE

Eubanks (L Lumbar Strain)

Payton II (Non-Covid Illness) — Trail Blazers PR (@TrailBlazersPR) February 6, 2023

The veteran forward has been out since December 21 when he suffered a left ankle sprain against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Today’s injury report is the first change in status from left ankle sprain to left ankle soreness.

In 29 games this season, Winslow has played a variety of roles for the Blazers, averaging 6.8 points on 31 percent three point shooting, 5 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1 steal.

Interim starting center Drew Eubanks has been listed as probable despite dealing with a left lumbar strain, while Gary Payton II is considered probable as he’s still dealing with a non-COVID illness.

Jusuf Nurkic is still out dealing with a left calf strain while two-way player Ibou Badji continues to battle left knee soreness. Greg Brown III is on G-League assignment.

The Blazers return home to host the Milwaukee Bucks tomorrow night at the Moda Center.