The Athletic: ‘Don’t Count Out’ a Jerami Grant Reunion with Pistons

The Portland Trail Blazers re-signing of power forward Jerami Grant this upcoming offseason is often assumed as a done deal just waiting for the proper moment and finances to be finalized.

But James L. Edwards III, the Detroit Pistons beat writer for The Athletic, begs to differ. In a recent piece about the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline, Edwards dropped an eyebrow-raising nugget at the end regarding Grant’s future and his old team.

A Pistons-Jerami Grant reunion this summer in free agency? Don’t count it out.

That’s all Edwards said about the matter, a bullet point cliffhanger put at the end of a tiny “Final thoughts/nuggets” section. It served as a tantalizing mic drop in an otherwise unrelated, straight-forward piece about trade intel, making one wonder, what does he know?

Is there a solid foundation of reporting to back up such an unexpected claim? Or is he just blowing smoke based off speculation? Edwards hasn’t shown his hand yet, so it’s impossible to tell.

Jason Quick, Edwards’ colleague at The Athletic, reported last week that Portland offered Grant a four-year, $112 million extension, but Grant “will likely wait until after the season to make a decision.” Grant has until June 30 to accept the offer, but by waiting to become a free agent on July 1, Portland then can offer him a more lucrative five-year, $233 million deal. Other teams will only be able to offer him as much as $174 million over four years in free agency.

By all reports and statements from Grant and the Blazers, both sides are enjoying their partnership in its first season. His friendship with Blazers franchise star Damian Lillard has also been well-documented.

The Blazers acquired Grant from the Pistons this summer after the forward spent two seasons in Detroit. He has responded to his new surroundings with arguably a career-best season, averaging 20.8 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 48.3 percent from the field and 41.5 percent from beyond the arc.