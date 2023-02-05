Mo Bamba, Austin Rivers and Jalen Suggs Suspended for Roles in Timberwolves-Magic Fight

Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba has been suspended four game and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers has been suspended three games for their roles in an on-court altercation during Friday’s Timberwolves-Magic game, the NBA announced.

Additionally, Magic guard Jalen Suggs has been suspended one game “for escalating the altercation by aggressively grabbing Rivers around the neck and pulling him to the floor.” Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels has been fined $20,000 for his role in the altercation.

The following was released by the NBA: pic.twitter.com/ViRlfqh31l — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) February 5, 2023

The altercation occurred at the 1:32 mark of the third quarter in Orlando’s 127-120 win against Minnesota Friday night and resulted in five ejections. It began with Bamba and Rivers exchanging punches in front of the Orlando bench, but according to the NBA press release, the incident didn’t stop on the court. Bamba tried to engage Rivers outside the team locker rooms.

Following the incident, Bamba attempted to continue to engage with Rivers in a hostile manner in the corridor outside the locker rooms where he also aggressively shoved a security representative. Both Bamba and Rivers continued the escalation on social media following the game.

Bamba has been a popular name suggested in Portland Trail Blazers trade rumors this season, given Portland’s need for center depth and Bamba falling out of Orlando’s rotation.

It’s unclear whether punching Austin Rivers within a week of the NBA trade deadline raises or hurts a player’s value on the market.