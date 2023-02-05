Stephen Curry to Miss ‘Multiple Weeks’ with Injury

Golden State Warriors two-time MVP Stephen Curry is “expected to miss multiple weeks with a left leg injury,” according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

This means Curry will miss Golden State’s matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center this Wednesday.

Golden State’s Stephen Curry is expected to miss multiple weeks with a left leg injury, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 5, 2023

Curry injured his leg during Golden State’s 119-113 win over the Dallas Mavericks yesterday when he collided with Mavericks guard McKinley Wright IV in the third quarter. He didn’t return to the game and immediately received an X-Ray, which came back negative. He was scheduled to receive an MRI today, but those results haven’t been announced yet.

Curry’s injury could have a significant impact on a tight Western Conference standings where the margin for error is razor-thin. Currently, Golden State is seventh in the conference with a 27-26 record, but sit just 2.5 games ahead of the 13th place Los Angeles Lakers. The Blazers sit just one game back of Golden State in the 11th spot.

Curry will also likely miss the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, just two weeks away on Feb. 19. Curry was slated to be an All-Star starter at guard, which means Damian Lillard could replace him in the starting lineup. Lillard has never been named an All-Star starter in his career.

In the 2022-23 season, Golden State is 7-8 playing without Curry, with one of those wins coming against Portland in December.