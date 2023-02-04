 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Talk Trail Blazers-Bulls Here!

Your first half discussion thread for Chicago vs. Portland is open!

By Dave Deckard
NBA: FEB 02 Hornets at Bulls Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Portland Trail Blazers and Chicago Bulls are set to go at it tonight in the second game of a road back-to-back for the Blazers. Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan will be an interesting matchup for Portland’s cast of guards and wings. Can the Blazers pull off another win, especially if they fall behind early again? We’ll all find out together.

Can you help us send children in need to see the Blazers play the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, March 29th? Every ticket you donate goes to someone who wouldn’t have been able to see the Blazers play without you! You can get full details here or simply visit the Trail Blazers ticket site and click “Buying Options” to donate a ticket or two!

This is your GameDay discussion post. Feel free to comment on the action here! This is the first half thread. The second half thread will be published around halftime. See conversation guidelines and tips just below.

Blazers vs. Bulls — Saturday, February 4, 2023 — 5:00 p.m. PT

How to Watch: Root Sports Plus, NBC Sports Washington (NBCSWA), NBA League Pass

Blazers Injuries: Jusuf Nurkic (out), Justise Winslow (out), Greg Brown III (out), Ibou Badji (out), Gary Payton II (questionable)

Bulls Injuries: Lonzo Ball (out), Javonte Green (out), Patrick Williams (questionable), Alex Caruso (questionable), Nikola Vucevic (probable)

SBN Affiliate: Blog A Bull

Conversation Rules

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.

  • Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it
  • Remember Blazer’s Edge is basically a non-profanity site
  • Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads
  • The commenting system was updated during the summer. They’re still working on optimizing it for Game Day Threads like ours. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.

