Nurkic Injury, Vanderbilt Trade, Trail Blazers Wins Discussed

Portland Trail Blazers podcasts don’t get much more real than Dave and Marlow, hosted by Dave Deckard and Marlow Ferguson, Jr. each week on Blazer’s Edge. Never was that statement so true than a week in advance of the NBA Trade Deadline. The co-hosts had so much to talk about, that this episode became slightly super-sized, and boy is there a lot packed into the hour (and a smidge more).

Can you help us send children in need to see the Blazers play the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, March 29th? Every ticket you donate goes to someone who wouldn’t have been able to see the Blazers play without you! You can get full details here or simply visit the Trail Blazers ticket site and click “Buying Options” to donate a ticket or two!

Dave and Marlow start out with the big news of the week: the Blazers losing starting center Jusuf Nurkic for two weeks to an ongoing calf injury. They place Nurk’s contributions in perspective, rank him among other NBA centers, and talk about his potential future in Portland...or elsewhere. What teams would Nurkic look great on? Would anybody give up value for him?

The talk then shifts to Jerami Grant’s non-trade-extension. Anything to worry about here?

There’s NOTHING to worry about with Damian Lillard right now. Scoring 30 or more points in 12 out of your last 13 games will do that for you. Not to mention a 7th nomination to the NBA All-Star team. This has become the Season of Dame. Is that good for the Blazers? In what way?

Oooh...and what about Shaedon Sharpe in the Slam Dunk contest? Who should be helping him out?

All of that comes before Dave and Marlow get to the hottest new trade rumor: Utah Jazz forward Jarred Vanderbilt coming to Portland. What do the hosts think of that, and under what conditions would it work? How much would they give up for JV, and what would make it a good value?

As we look at recent games, Drew Eubanks gets some love, along with Portland’s bench, which is a rare thing this season. Marlow and Dave look at a near-traumatic loss to the Toronto Raptors, but a resurrection-like effort against the Memphis Grizzlies. They also ask what it all means, how the Blazers are winning and losing, and how much of this is sustainable.

You’ll get ALL THIS and more in Episode 16 of Dave and Marlow!

You can download or subscribe to the show here, or just click play on the embed below!

Enjoy, and periodic thanks to Kyle Gilmer for producing the podcast weekly!