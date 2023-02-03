LISTEN: Blazers Could Trade Shaedon Sharpe In OG Anunoby Deal

Portland Trail Blazers rumors continue with flow with the NBA trade deadline now six days away.

Brian Windhorst, Tim McMahon and Tim Bontemps spent part of this week’s Hoop Collective podcast discussing potential availability of Toronto Raptors wing OG Anunoby.

Windhorst spoke to the Blazers’ potential interest in Anunoby signaling they could include their enigmatic rookie Shaedon Sharpe in a deal.

Windhorst: Portland is absolutely in a buying mode. They are attempting to add pieces, I’ve heard them attached to some kind of role-playing bench players. But if Anunoby became available, I think they would be very interested and you’d probably start an offer there with Shaedon Sharpe, their lottery pick that they got out of Kentucky. Again, I don’t know if they can get outbid. McMahon: That’s a pretty attractive chip to start with. You might be trading a guy who ends up playing in multiple All-Star games, he has that kind of talent. It’s projection and potential, but he is awfully talented. Bontemps: That again is the kind of premium piece that I think if you see OG get traded, those are I think the kind of pieces that you’re talking about.

Sharpe, 19, an Ontario native, was taken with the No. 7 pick in June and has averaged 7.7 points on 34 percent from three and 2.4 rebounds.

Anunoby holds career averages 11.3 points on 37 percent shooting from distance, 4.3 boards, 1.5 assists and 1.2 steals and is considered an elite two-way wing.

The Blazers reportedly had interest in Anunoby in the days before the 2022 NBA draft however a deal never eventuated.

Earlier this week, the Blazers were also linked to Utah Jazz forward Jarred Vanderbilt, who was part of the offseason deal that sent Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

You can listen to the discussion here 12 minutes in.