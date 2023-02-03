Brooklyn Nets Guard Kyrie Irving Requests Trade

The NBA Trade Deadline might have just gotten a whole lot more interesting.

Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving has requested a trade according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Can you help us send children in need to see the Blazers play the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, March 29th? Every ticket you donate goes to someone who wouldn’t have been able to see the Blazers play without you! You can get full details here or simply visit the Trail Blazers ticket site and click “Buying Options” to donate a ticket or two!

Irving has said he would prefer to be moved before the coming trade deadline on February 9th.

Breaking: Brooklyn Nets All-Star Kyrie Irving has requested a trade, league sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The franchise has been informed that Irving prefers to move on ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline – or will leave in free agency in July.

The All-Star starter for the Nets has been averaging 27.1 points and 5.3 assists per game so far this season on 48.6 percent from the field and 37.4 percent from three.

The guard has been the lone All-Star for the Nets since Kevin Durant went down with an injury on January 8th. In that stretch the Nets have gone just 4-7 after going 14-1 in the 15 games leading up to Durant’s injury.

Given the fact that the trade deadline window is tight and that Irving is an impending free agent, his market may be tough to monitor and finding a new home without the promise of an extension can be a challenge. The Nets also find themselves in the thick of things in the Eastern Conference, so trading Irving may not be in their best interest. However, they should want to get some kind of value for him, and this might be their final chance to do it.