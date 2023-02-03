Jusuf Nurkic Injured, Out Until All-Star Game

Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic will be out with a left calf injury for at least a week and a half. Nurkic suffered the injury in Portland’s January 25th contest against the Utah Jazz. He missed the Blazers’ next game versus the Toronto Raptors, then played against the Atlanta Hawks before leaving the game after playing four minutes in the Blazers-Memphis Grizzlies game on Wednesday. The team announced today that they expect Nurkic to be out of action until after the NBA All-Star Break ends on February 19th.

Jusuf Nurkic left Wednesday night’s game at Memphis in the first quarter with a left calf injury and did not return. An MRI conducted on Thursday revealed a left calf strain. Nurkic is expected to return after the All-Star break.

The 6’11. 28 year old center has averaged 13.8 points and 9.4 rebounds in 27.3 minutes per game over 45 appearances with the Blazers this season. Portland is 2-4 in the six games he’s missed against a 25-26 overall record.

Can you help us send children in need to see the Blazers play the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, March 29th? Every ticket you donate goes to someone who wouldn’t have been able to see the Blazers play without you! You can get full details here or simply visit the Trail Blazers ticket site and click “Buying Options” to donate a ticket or two!

The Blazers will face the Washington Wizards on the road today and the Chicago Bulls tomorrow before returning home for bouts against the Milwaukee Bucks, Golden State Warriors, and Oklahoma City Thunder in the coming week.

The week after that, Portland draws the Los Angeles Lakers and the Wizards at home before the All-Star Break commences. That’s seven games scheduled for sure without Nurkic should the prognosis hold true.

Portland’s first game following the All-Star hiatus will come Thursday, February 23rd against the Sacramento Kings. That gives the entire squad nine days rest between the Wizards home game and their trip to Sacramento.