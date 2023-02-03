Blazers’ Damian Lillard to Participate in All-Star Three-Point Contest

One of NBA history’s premier shooters, Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard intends to put his skills to the test at Salt Lake City’s 2023 All-Star Weekend, according to Yahoo Sports Senior NBA Insider Chris Haynes.

A day after being named to his seventh All-Star Game, Lillard is set to make his third appearance in the competitive Three-Point Contest. At the time of publication, the full list of participants have not been released. Although, the Blazers will be well-represented throughout the weekend; Lillard’s teammate Shaedon Sharpe is also scheduled to partake in the Slam Dunk Contest.

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard intends to participate in the 3-Point Contest at All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 3, 2023

For Lillard, the hope is that the third time will be the charm. In 2014, Lillard’s second season and first All-Star Game appearance, the decorated Blazer became the first player in NBA history to participate in every event — the Rising Stars Game (1), the Skills Challenge (2), the Three-Point Contest (3), the Slam Dunk Contest (4), and the All-Star Game (5) to finish.

In 2019, he also competed, bowing out prior to the championship round, though not before draining his customary buzzer-beating shot, much to the delight of the crowd.

Regardless of whomever the other participants are, few will enter as experienced as Lillard is. Over the course of the 2022-23 campaign, Lillard ranks: tied for seventh in 3-point makes (156), fifth in 3-point attempts (420), and his 37.1 percent success rate on those attempts rank among the top of the high-volume shot makers.

The Three-Point Contest will take place on Saturday, February 18th.