Blazer’s Edge Radio: Stretch Drive

Blazer’s Edge Radio hits the air LIVE at 1 p.m. PT today on XRAY FM. The show can be accessed in the Portland area at 107.1 FM or worldwide online on xray.fm. This week, the guys discuss the Blazers’ pursuit of an NBA Playoffs berth, with just 22 games remaining in the regular season and the team just two games out of sixth place in the West.

Also discussed will be Damian Lillard’s historic 71-point performance against the Houston Rockets, a mark eclipsed by just three players in NBA history. Finally, the guys will hand out their 3⁄ 4 season NBA Awards, highlighted by a tightly contested MVP race.

Blazer’s Edge staff writer Ryne Buchanan and local musician Sam Arnold host the program, which airs every Tuesday during the NBA season. Listener interaction is encouraged! Fans can chime-in with their thoughts via the XRAY text line at 971-220-5979.

Archived versions of the show are available on Apple Podcasts, be sure to subscribe!