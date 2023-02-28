EXCLUSIVE: Jacked Ramsays Sits Down with Blazers PF Trendon Watford

Join host Danny Marang with special guest from the Portland Trail Blazers, Trendon Watford!

Together they discuss Watford’s roots, his young basketball life where he was a McDonald’s All-American and three-time state champion out of Birmingham, Alabama.

Then, it’s onto his path to the NBA as an undrafted player out of LSU, what draft night was like and how he almost wasn’t a member of the Portland Trail Blazers. Watford signs a two-way deal with the Blazers and sets out to prove that he belongs, what was the moment like when he DID find out he belongs and got his two-way contract converted into a full NBA deal?

They wrap with how his game has developed as a big, from working in dribble hand offs, what players he watches film on and looks to borrow from, the evolution of his floater, developing a three-point shot and what it was like being a part of NBA history as Damian Lillard went off for 71 points.

