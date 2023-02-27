Blazers vs. Warriors Injury Report: Who’s Out For Portland?

The Portland Trail Blazers face a massive contest tomorrow night against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, but they’ll have to play without a couple key players.

Can you help us send children in need to see the Blazers play the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, March 29th? Every ticket you donate goes to someone who wouldn’t have been able to see the Blazers play without you! You can get full details here or simply visit the Trail Blazers ticket site and click “Buying Options” to donate a ticket or two!

The team announced that Ryan Arcidiacono (Lower Back Pain), Ibou Badji (Left Knee Soreness), John Butler Jr. (G League Two-Way), Jusuf Nurkic (Left Calf Strain), Anfernee Simons (Right Ankle Sprain) and Justise Winslow (Left Ankle Sprain) will not play in Tuesday’s game against the Warriors.

Meanwhile, former Blazers guard Gary Payton II (Core Muscle Injury), Stephen Curry (Lower Leg), Andrew Wiggins (Personal Reasons), Ryan Rollins (Foot Fracture) and Andre Iguodala (Hip) won’t see the court on Tuesday for the Warriors. Draymond Green is dealing with a knee injury, but he has been listed as probable.

The Blazers luck out with Curry sitting, but will need to make up for the loss of several key players. Damian Lillard can try and score 71 points again, but Klay Thompson will do everything in his power to try and match that output.

The Blazers and Warriors tip off at 7 p.m. inside the Chase Center Tuesday night.