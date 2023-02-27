Hornets PG LaMelo Ball Fractures Ankle

It’s been a rough season for the Charlotte Hornets, and it took an even darker turn on Monday night against the Detroit Pistons.

According to the team, Ball fractured his right ankle in the Hornets’ 117-106 win over the Pistons.

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball suffered a fracture in his right ankle in tonight’s home game vs. Detroit. Ball left the game in the third quarter and an x-ray taken at the arena revealed the fracture. Ball will be listed as out for the Hornets’ next game vs. Phoenix on March 1 and updates regarding his status will be provided as appropriate.

The win marked Charlotte’s fifth straight, a season-best, but the victory came at a massive cost.

Ball scored 18 points in 21 minutes of action tonight and appeared to be destined for more had he stayed in the game.

While Ball has only been ruled out for Wednesday’s game against the Phoenix Suns, he will likely be sidelined for a lot longer. With just a month left in the season and the Hornets practically eliminated from playoff contention, Ball may opt to rehabilitate his ankle over finishing out the season.

The Portland Trail Blazers have already played the Hornets twice this season, completing the two-game sweep, but several teams with Charlotte on its schedule in the coming weeks may be breathing a sigh of relief after tonight.