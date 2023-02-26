Damian Lillard Turns in All-Time NBA Performance with 71 vs. Rockets

Damian Lillard shattered his career high scoring mark, the Portland Trail Blazers single-game scoring record, and exceeded every NBA offensive performance ever, save seven, by scoring 71 against the Houston Rockets on Sunday night. Lillard shot 22-38 from the floor, an incredible 13-22 from the three-point arc, and a perfect 14-14 from the foul line in setting the mark.

Lillard also set franchise records for points in a half (41 in the first) and three-pointers hit.

The Blazers won the game 131-114.

The 71-point mark has been reached only eight times in NBA history, including Lillard’s performance. Wilt Chamberlain—playing for the Philadelphia Warriors—holds the all-time record with 100 points against the New York Knicks on March 2nd, 1962. Chamberlain also scored 78, 73 twice, and 72, holding five spots in the Top 8.

Kobe Bryant scored 82 in 2006 against the Toronto Raptors. David Thompson scored 73 for the Denver Nuggets against the Detroit Pistons in 1978.

Elgin Baylor scored 71 for the Los Angeles Lakers against the New York Knicks in 1960. David Robinson also scored 71 for the San Antonio Spurs against the Los Angeles Clippers in 1994. Finally, Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell put up 71 against the Chicago Bulls while playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers this season. He set the mark on January 2nd, 2023.

This is the 13th time between 1960 and today, a 63-year span, that a player has exceeded 70 points. Only Mitchell (34) exceeded 70 with fewer shot attempts than Lillard’s 38.