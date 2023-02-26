Damian Lillard Surges To 62nd on NBA All Time Scoring List

Damian Lillard passed a second high-profile guard on the NBA All-Time Scoring List tonight topping two-time All Star guard Reggie Theus for 62nd.

Lillard, who started tonight’s game against the Houston Rockets on 18,955 points, passed former All Star Dale Ellis in the third quarter for 63rd spot.

The seven-time All Star’s 61st point on a pair of free throws with 5:48 left in the fourth period lifted him past Theus in the final frame. A possession later, Lillard would break his career high with another three.

Theus played between 1978 and 1991, finishing his career with 19,015 points through stints with the Chicago Bulls, Kansas City/Sacramento Kings, Atlanta Hawks, Orlando Magic and New Jersey Nets. He was named to the 1981 and 1983 All Star teams. He went on to a career in media, acting, and coaching.

Lillard now has some work to get 61st with Los Angeles Lakers guard Gail Goodrich finishing his career with 19,181 points.

Goodrich represented the Lakers, Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Jazz between 1965 and 1979, winning the 1972 title and nominated to five All-Star games.