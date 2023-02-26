Damian Lillard Tops 50 vs. Rockets, Vaults Ellis on NBA All-Time List

Damian Lillard has rocketed passed Dale Ellis to clinch 63rd on the NBA All Time Scoring List. The seven-time All-Star started tonight’s battle with the Houston Rockets on 18,955 points, needing 50 points to pass 1989 All-Star Ellis.

Lillard accomplished the feat with a jumper at the 3:07 mark in the third quarter in a dominant performance against the Texas franchise.

Ellis competed between 1983 and 2000, representing the Dallas Mavericks, Seattle Supersonics, Milwaukee Bucks, San Antonio Spurs, Denver Nuggets and Charlotte Hornets.

He earned an All NBA Third Team nod in 1989 and was named the league’s Most Improved Player in 1987.

Lillard is only heartbeats away from two-time All Star guard Reggie Theus who played between 1978 and 1991, finishing his career with 19,015 points.

Theus donned jerseys for the Chicago Bulls, Kansas City/Sacramento Kings, Atlanta Hawks, Orlando Magic and New Jersey Nets. He was named to the 1981 and 1983 All Star teams.