Atlanta Hawks Sign Quin Snyder As New Head Coach

The Atlanta Hawks have signed Quin Snyder to a five-year deal to be the team’s next head coach, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Snyder will take control of the team as early as this week.

Snyder, who led the Utah Jazz between 2014 and 2022, replaces Nate McMillan who was fired earlier this month. McMillan also coached the Portland Trail Blazers between 2005 and 2012.

Snyder, 56, led the Jazz to the playoffs in each of the last six seasons and took the franchise to the second round in three of those years.

Before arriving in Utah, Snyder spent one season with the Hawks on Mike Budenholzer’s staff.

In three seasons with the Hawks, McMillan recorded a 99-80 record and reached the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals.

Expectations grew for McMillan and the Hawks when the team traded three first-round picks in the off-season to acquire All-Star guard Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs to team up with Trae Young in the backcourt.