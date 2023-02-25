Atmosphere Around the Trail Blazers is Getting Weird

Your favorite Portland Trail Blazers podcast is back! This week Dave Deckard and Marlow Ferguson, Jr. take the mics in the midst of chaos. The Blazers are a study in puzzlement following the 2023 NBA All-Star Break. Damian Lillard provided one of the high points of the weekend as he finally captured the Three-Point Shooting crown on All-Star Saturday. But Shaedon Sharpe and Anfernee Simons were absent from the affair. Sunday’s All-Star game proved problematic, leaving everybody wondering whether there’s much to celebrate about the event anymore.

But that’s ok! After a nine-day layoff, Portland fans had regular-season basketball to look forward to, right? The Blazers were supposed to start their playoffs push against the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night. Except a once-in-a-generation snowstorm grounded their plane for a day. Though the team made it to California’s capitol, Lillard and Jerami Grant were late scratches. That left Portland suiting up exactly zero members of the starting lineup from a month prior, as Simons and Jusuf Nurkic were still recovering from injury and small forward Josh Hart had been traded on Deadline Day.

But that’s ok! This would be an opportunity for Portland’s young players to show their stuff, particularly 2022 NBA Draft Lottery Pick Shaedon Sharpe! Except Head Coach Chauncey Billups elected not to start Sharpe, who shot 4-14 for 9 points in 22 minutes in the eventual 133-116 loss. The one player who did distinguish himself, Nassir Little, has been left out of Billups’ rotation for most of the season...when he was healthy, that is.

The Blazers lost big, but that’s ok! They assured everyone they weren’t tanking! Which makes sense, except have you seen the upcoming schedule?

This. Is. Weird.

But that’s ok! Dave and Marlow cover All-Star weekend, including reflections, a little Mac McLung vs. Shaedon Sharpe talk, and ideas to improve the overall experience. Then they talk Billups, Little, Sharpe, Lillard, Cam Reddish, Ryan Arcidiacano, and even more! What are the new players bringing individually and what do they lack collectively? Plus a look at the road ahead and reflect on how far the Blazers have come—or haven’t—since the season started.

