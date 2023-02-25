Trail Blazers Say ROOT Sports Partnership Will Remain Intact

The Portland Trail Blazers have assured viewers that their games will continue on ROOT Sports for the foreseeable future despite Warner Bros. Discovery, the parent company of the regional network, indicating that it plans to exit the regional sports broadcast business. The shift was reported by John Ourand of Sports Business Journal yesterday.

In response, the Blazers tweeted the following:

The news that Warner Bros. Discovery is looking to leave the business of regional sports networks does not impact the Portland Trail Blazers partnership with ROOTSports. Portland Trail Blazers games will continue to be broadcast on ROOT Sports and ROOT Sports Plus.

The 2022-23 season marks the second year the Blazers and ROOT Sports have been in partnership.

The Blazers have 23 games remaining in their regular season schedule this year. The next broadcast will be Sunday night, a game against the Houston Rockets that begins at 6:00 PM, Pacific.