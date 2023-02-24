Blazers’ ROOT Sports Partnership in Jeopardy

There may not be too many more Portland Trail Blazers games broadcast on ROOT Sports, according to Sports Business Journal reporter John Ourand.

The company, which operates three AT&T SportsNet-branded channels in Denver, Houston and Pittsburgh and has a minority stake in the Root Sports channel in Seattle, has told teams that they have until March 31 to reach an agreement to take their rights back. If the RSNs can’t reach deals with the teams, the channels eventually plan to move forward with a Chapter 7 liquidation filing.

The Blazers join the Utah Jazz and Houston Rockets as the teams directly affected by this deal.

The Blazers are wrapping up their second season with ROOT Sports after 14 years with NBC Sports. The deal with ROOT goes until the 2024-25 season, but with the company planning to file for bankruptcy, the contract won’t see the end of the deal.

There’s no telling what the future could look like for Blazers broadcasting, but all we know is that it won’t look the way it does now for much longer.