Hawks Looking to Hire Quin Snyder as Head Coach

The Atlanta Hawks’ coaching search appears to be coming to a very swift conclusion, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Atlanta Hawks have offered their head coaching job to former Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder and both sides are working toward a deal, sources say.

Snyder, 56, coached the Utah Jazz from 2014-22 before parting ways with the organization at the end of last season.

Snyder led the Jazz to the playoffs in each of the last six seasons and took the franchise to the second round in three of those years.

Before arriving in Utah, Snyder spent one season with the Hawks on Mike Budenholzer’s staff.

The move comes just days after the Hawks dismissed Nate McMillan, who led the team to an underwhelming 29-30 record this season.

McMillan, 58, spent parts of seven seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers from 2005-12. He’s also had coaching stops with the Seattle SuperSonics (2000-05) and Indiana Pacers (2016-20) before taking over as the Hawks coach in March 2021.

In three seasons with the Hawks, McMillan recorded a 99-80 record and reached the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals.

Expectations grew for McMillan and the Hawks when the team traded three first-round picks in the offseason to acquire All-Star guard Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs to team up with Trae Young in the backcourt.

Now, it’s Snyder’s job to right the ship and help the Hawks return to where those preseason expectations placed them.