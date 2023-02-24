Dottie, Wife of Blazers Legend Bill Schonely, Passes Away at 92

The Portland Trail Blazers family has suffered another major loss this week with the passing of Dottie Schonely. She was 92.

Dottie was married to Blazers legend Bill Schonely for just over 30 years and passed away 33 days after her husband was laid to rest.

John Canzano wrote a beautiful tribute to Dottie and Bill on his website, which you can find here.

I don’t know how you will remember Bill and Dottie Schonely. I’m sure you met them over the years at a game, or in a grocery store, or at church. Just about everyone had a Schonely encounter. I’ll always remember Bill and Dottie together. Because they always were, weren’t they?

The couple had spent the past few years dealing with health concerns, including a bout with COVID-19 in 2022.

Blazer’s Edge offers heartfelt thanks and condolences to Dottie Schonely’s family and loved ones.