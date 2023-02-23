Trail Blazers Tanking? Damian Lillard Says “No Way”

An hour after an injury-riddled Portland Trail Blazers team fell to the Sacramento Kings, Damian Lillard took to Twitter to make a bold statement about the team’s 2022-23 motives.

With the Blazers holding a 28-31 record, good enough for 12th in the Western Conference, the team needs its veterans to return soon to make a serious run at the postseason.

Rip City Radio’s Chad Doing initially tweeted the Blazers need to drop down the standings with the remaining 24 games. The intention would be to the team the best chance at snaring French phenom Victor Wembanyama in June’s NBA Draft.

Lillard quote-tweeted with a simple “No Way”.

Lillard, along with Jerami Grant, sat out tonight’s game to “rest” after the team’s travel to northern California was impacted by a Portland blizzard last night. The team was also without Anfernee Simons, Jusuf Nurkic and Justise Winslow against the Kings.

Despite sitting in 12th in the conference, the franchise still remains three games out of sixth place.