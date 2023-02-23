Damian Lillard, Jerami Grant OUT vs. Sacramento Kings

The Portland Trail Blazers are finally on their way to Sacramento for tonight’s game against the Kings, after their previous flight was cancelled due to snow, but TNT’s Chris Haynes reports that guard Damian Lillard and forward Jerami Grant will not play.

Portland Trail Blazers are finally on the runway to take off for tonight’s game against the Sacramento Kings after nearly 24-hours of weather uncertainty, but star guard Damian Lillard is unlikely to play, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. Portland now announces Damian Lillard and Jerami Grant will rest tonight.

Grant was previously anticipated to play after clearing the NBA’s concussion protocol on February 22, but it appears the team is opting to be careful on a night when so few are taking the court.

The full absence count now tallies: Lillard (rest), Anfernee Simons (ankle), Justise Winslow (ankle), Grant (rest), and Nurkic (calf). It could be a big night for rookie guard Shaedon Sharpe, as well as new additions Matisse Thybulle and Cam Reddish, who all figure to play expanded roles in their teammates’ stead.

Portland’s availability contrasts heavily with Sacramento’s as the Kings are only without forward KZ Okpala, who averages just seven minutes per game off the bench. It’s going to be another challenging night for the Trail Blazers’ reserves. The Kings hold the No. 3 spot in the Western Conference and boast the second-best offensive rating in the league.

Who do you want to see step up tonight, Blazer’s Edge community?