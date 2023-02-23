Watch: Damian Lillard Raps About Being Stuck on Tarmac During Snowstorm

The Portland Trail Blazers’ flight to Sacramento was delayed for seven hours before being cancelled on Wednesday, due to a winter storm that hit the Pacific Northwest. What was supposed to be a light dusting ultimately turned into up to eight inches of snow in parts of the Portland Metro area.

Star guard Damian Lillard and his teammates made the best of their time on the tarmac, though, putting together a rap about their predicament. Watch below!

Lillard’s lyrics featured shoutouts to Drew Eubanks, Trendon Watford, and Matisse Thybulle, though Lillard comments in his Instagram post (shown above) that he had a few more teammate references up his sleeve.

The seven-time All-Star is widely acclaimed as the best rapper in the NBA (don’t tell Marvin Bagley III) and has released four studio albums to date: The Letter O (2016), Confirmed (2017), Big D.O.L.L.A. (2019), and Different On Levels the Lord Allowed (2021).

Will he continue spitting fire against the Sacramento Kings tonight? The game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. (PST). Tune in to find out.