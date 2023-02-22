Portland Trail Blazers All-Star Damian Lillard is putting up huge numbers during the 2022-23 season. Over 46 appearances, he’s averaging 31.4 points, 7.3 assists, and 3.7 rebounds in 36.2 minutes per game. If he continues that pace for the remainder of the year, he will post career highs in scoring and per-minute scoring.

Can you help us send children in need to see the Blazers play the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, March 29th? Every ticket you donate goes to someone who wouldn’t have been able to see the Blazers play without you! You can get full details here or simply visit the Trail Blazers ticket site and click “Buying Options” to donate a ticket or two!

Lillard is also averaging a career high 46.7% shooting from the field, although his three-point mark of 37.2% ranks only fifth out of his eleven seasons. His 57.0% effective field goal percentage is also top of the list, and a career-high 9.1 free throw attempts per game has his true shooting percentage at a career-high 64.8% as well.

Even with a roster built to add wins around Lillard’s production, though, Portland’s current 48.3% victory rate is the eighth-lowest in the point guard’s tenure. Most of his advanced stats are good, but not fantastic, compared to previous years. His main claim to fame is posting 40+ points in 11 games, a huge accomplishment. On the other hand, scoring is up across the NBA. Lillard still stands out among his peers, but he’s doing it in a season where offensive accomplishments are relatively commonplace.

Add all of this together, and we come up with the question of the hour: Is this Damian Lillard’s best season ever?

Weighing the totality of his numbers, it’s hard to say no. By the eye test and victory total, the verdict may be more in question.

What do you think, good readers? If you had to judge, would you say the “Yes” is assured, or is your take more measured? Weigh in below. The comment section is waiting.