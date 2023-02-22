Simons, Nurkic, Winslow Out Vs. Kings; Grant To Return

The Portland Trail Blazers needed the All Star break to rest some injured bodies. Unfortunately, three key rotation players are still in need of some extra time.

When the Blazers kick off their stretch run on the road against the Sacramento Kings tomorrow night, they’ll still be without Jusuf Nurkic (calf), Justise Winslow (ankle) and Anfernee Simons (ankle).

Injury updates from Chauncey Billups:



Jusuf Nurkic is progressing well but still out tomorrow



Justise Winslow doing more but still not full-contact stuff



Anfernee Simons is already progressing, timetable still tbd



Jerami Grant has fully cleared concussion protocol and is back — Sean Highkin (@highkin) February 22, 2023

In positive news, Jerami Grant has recovered from concussion symptoms, suffered from a knock against the Oklahoma City Thunder a week before the break.

As for the vacant starting shooting guard and small forward positions, Coach Chauncey Billups told media today that three players were vying for the two spots.

Rookie Shaedon Sharpe and deadline additions Matisse Thybulle and Cam Reddish will be in contention to fill the roles alongside Damian Lillard, Grant and, most likely, Drew Eubanks.

Billups hasn’t decided who will start at SG/SF tomorrow. Said it’s between Shaedon Sharpe, Matisse Thybulle and Cam Reddish for the two spots — Sean Highkin (@highkin) February 22, 2023

The Blazers currently own a 28-30 record, good enough for the 12th seed in the crowded Western Conference. They are, however, two games away from the Dallas Mavericks in sixth place.