 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Simons, Nurkic, Winslow Out Vs. Kings; Grant To Return

Grant will play tomorrow night but we’ll have to wait a little longer for three key rotation players

By Adrian Bernecich
/ new
NBA: Portland Trail Blazers at Memphis Grizzlies Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers needed the All Star break to rest some injured bodies. Unfortunately, three key rotation players are still in need of some extra time.

When the Blazers kick off their stretch run on the road against the Sacramento Kings tomorrow night, they’ll still be without Jusuf Nurkic (calf), Justise Winslow (ankle) and Anfernee Simons (ankle).

In positive news, Jerami Grant has recovered from concussion symptoms, suffered from a knock against the Oklahoma City Thunder a week before the break.

As for the vacant starting shooting guard and small forward positions, Coach Chauncey Billups told media today that three players were vying for the two spots.

Rookie Shaedon Sharpe and deadline additions Matisse Thybulle and Cam Reddish will be in contention to fill the roles alongside Damian Lillard, Grant and, most likely, Drew Eubanks.

The Blazers currently own a 28-30 record, good enough for the 12th seed in the crowded Western Conference. They are, however, two games away from the Dallas Mavericks in sixth place.

More From Blazer's Edge

Loading comments...