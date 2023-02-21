Former Blazers Coach Nate McMillan Fired by Hawks

Former Portland Trail Blazers coach Nate McMillan is looking for a new job, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Atlanta Hawks dismissed coach Nate McMillan, sources tell ESPN. Joe Prunty will be the interim Hawks coach, sources tell ESPN.

McMillan, 58, spent parts of seven seasons with the Blazers from 2005-12. He’s also had coaching stops with the Seattle SuperSonics (2000-05) and Indiana Pacers (2016-20) before taking over as the Hawks coach in March 2021.

In three seasons with the Hawks, McMillan recorded a 99-80 record and reached the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals.

Expectations grew for McMillan and the Hawks when the team traded three first-round picks in the offseason to acquire All-Star guard Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs to team up with Trae Young in the backcourt.

However, the pairing has not worked according to plan and the Hawks boast a 29-30 record at the All-Star Break.

Needing a change, McMillan was the scapegoat. However, McMillan had reportedly explored the idea of retiring at season’s end after a disagreement with Young that caused him to miss a game earlier this season and chatter around the team that he’s looking for a change of scenery.

Now, McMillan has a change of scenery. But where that might be, if anywhere, remains to be seen.