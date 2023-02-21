Blazers Ex Kris Dunn Signs With Northwest Division Rival

A former member of the Portland Trail Blazers is employed in the NBA once again, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Tony Jones.

Former No. 5 overall pick Kris Dunn is signing a 10-day contract with the Utah Jazz, sources tell me and @Tjonesonthenba. Dunn, a six-year NBA veteran, has played for Capital City Go-Go in G League this season.

Dunn, 28, was the No. 5 pick in the 2016 NBA Draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves, but has struggled to stick around in the NBA, bouncing around five teams in the league. Dunn has played for the Timberwolves, Chicago Bulls, Atlanta Hawks, and most recently, the Blazers.

Can you help us send children in need to see the Blazers play the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, March 29th? Every ticket you donate goes to someone who wouldn’t have been able to see the Blazers play without you! You can get full details here or simply visit the Trail Blazers ticket site and click “Buying Options” to donate a ticket or two!

Dunn played 14 games for the Blazers last season while Portland had several injuries to key players and was eyeing the best possible draft positioning. Dunn averaged 7.6 points and 5.6 assists during his Blazers tenure, proving that he is capable of holding his own and sticking around in the league.

However, no team signed him in free agency this past summer, ultimately leading him to ink a deal with the Capital City Go-Go, the Washington Wizards’ G League affiliate.

In 13 games with the Go-Go this season, Dunn is averaging 13.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest.

Dunn’s deal expires in early March, but if he continues to impress, he could land another 10-day contract or an agreement for the rest of the season. Maybe he’ll be around when the Jazz face the Blazers on Mar. 22 in a “rivalry” game.