Blazers Ex Will Barton, Wizards Agree to Buyout

Another former member of the Portland Trail Blazers has hit the buyout market, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Washington Wizards guard Will Barton has completed a contract buyout ahead of the March 1 deadline to become eligible to join a playoff roster on a new team, sources tell ESPN. Barton will become a free agent once he clears waivers.

Barton, 32, was the No. 40 overall pick by the Blazers in the 2012 NBA Draft, the same year that brought Damian Lillard to Portland.

Barton played his first two full seasons in the NBA with the Blazers, but was traded to the Denver Nuggets as part of the 2015 deal that brought back Arron Afflalo. Since leaving the Blazers, Barton has built a solid career for himself in the NBA. In seven seasons with the Nuggets, Barton averaged double-digits in scoring for every year.

However, after last season, Barton was dealt to the Washington Wizards along with Monte Morris for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith. He never fit with the Wizards with Bradley Beal in the starting lineup and eventually fizzled out of the rotation.

Now, Barton provides playoff experience and guard depth to any team needing a shooter. The Blazers could use an extra guard with Anfernee Simons sidelined with an ankle sprain for the next few weeks.

While Barton will likely sign with a team with higher aspirations for the season, the Blazers should do the bare minimum and consider a deal for their former draft pick from 11 years ago.