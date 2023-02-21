Could Blazers Cut Trade Deadline Acquisitions Ryan Arcidiacono, Kevin Knox?

The Portland Trail Blazers have welcomed four new players to the team in the past few weeks: Cam Reddish, Matisse Thybulle, Ryan Arcidiacono and Kevin Knox II.

Can you help us send children in need to see the Blazers play the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, March 29th? Every ticket you donate goes to someone who wouldn’t have been able to see the Blazers play without you! You can get full details here or simply visit the Trail Blazers ticket site and click “Buying Options” to donate a ticket or two!

While Reddish and Thybulle have seen considerable playing time, Arcidiacono and Knox have yet to make a dent into Chauncey Billups’ rotation, leading people to question if they will stick around.

Both Arcidiacono and Knox are free agents at season’s end and aren’t likely to return to the Blazers next year, but could Portland cut the ties sooner and say goodbye before the end of the month?

In order to be eligible for the playoffs, players need to be on the team’s roster before March 1, next Wednesday.

Arcidiacono and/or Knox could be cut in favor of a veteran on the buyout market that has stronger potential to make an impact.

There are players out there like former Blazer Will Barton that could help the backcourt depth with Anfernee Simons out dealing with an ankle sprain. In the frontcourt, if someone like Nerlens Noel became available, the Blazers might have to consider bolstering their depth.

Making a move in the buyout market would solidify Portland’s interest to be competitive for the final quarter of the season as the team makes a push towards the playoffs.

The Blazers currently hold the No. 12 seed, but 3.5 games separates them from being out of the playoffs and hosting a first-round series.

BE community, what would you do with the last two roster spots? Chime off in the comments section below and answer our poll!