Blazers PG Damian Lillard Named Winner of All-Star Weekend

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard is enjoying his break from the All-Star festivities.

After winning the Three-Point Contest, Lillard now has a fuller trophy case at home. Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey identified Dame as one of the winners of All-Star Weekend.

The Portland Trail Blazers’ mediocrity has put a damper on an absurd Damian Lillard campaign. He’s posting career highs in points (31.4) and threes (4.2) per game, while shooting 37.2 percent from deep, and he didn’t earn enough votes to start the All-Star game. But he outshot a pair of Indiana Pacers (Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield) in the final of the Three-Point Contest while rocking his Weber State jersey in the state where he went to college. As if that wasn’t enough, he then went out and dropped 26 points off the bench in the All-Star game, including the game-winner. Lillard obviously isn’t in need of a breakout, but this individual campaign deserves more attention. This weekend gave him at least a little of that.

It is nice to see Lillard get some love and attention from the national audience. He’s had a historic season with the Blazers so far, arguably the best of his career. Even if the standings don’t indicate it, Lillard is having a tremendous season, so it’s no surprise to see him dominate when the lights were bright during All-Star Weekend.

Perhaps he can follow up this performance with a sizzling second-half that can vault the Blazers into the playoff picture.