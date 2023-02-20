Clippers Sign Russell Westbrook, Reunites With Paul George

The Los Angeles Clippers are making a splash shortly after the All-Star Game, signing nine-time All-Star Russell Westbrook, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Westbrook, 34, was traded earlier this month from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Utah Jazz in an eight-player deal. Westbrook mulled over his options, ultimately deciding to agree to a buyout with the Jazz and stay in Los Angeles to play for the crosstown rival Clippers.

This season, Westbrook is averaging 15.9 points (his lowest since he was a rookie), 7.5 assists and 6.2 rebounds primarily coming off the bench, likely the same role he’ll have with the Clippers.

By joining the Clippers, Westbrook is reuniting with his Oklahoma City teammate Paul George. Westbrook and George played two seasons together with the Thunder before parting ways. That offseason, George was dealt to the Clippers for five first-round picks, while Westbrook was traded to the Houston Rockets. In their final game together as teammates, Damian Lillard ended their run with his famous dagger and goodbye wave to send the Portland Trail Blazers to the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs.

The Clippers are hoping that situation doesn’t repeat itself, especially considering how stacked the team is outside of the two of them with Kawhi Leonard among others. But Blazers fans will tell you that this partnership won’t work, and the Clippers will try their best to prove them wrong.