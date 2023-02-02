The Portland Trail Blazers appear to be “strong suitors” to trade for athletic Utah Jazz forward Jarred Vanderbilt in the lead up to next week’s NBA trade deadline, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Western Conference playoff contender emerges as strong suitor for Utah’s Jarred Vanderbilt: pic.twitter.com/WMzNyGEVzS — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 2, 2023

“The Portland Trail Blazers have emerged as a strong suitor for Utah Jazz forward Jarred Vanderbilt, sources tell me. Portland is among a few teams showing interest in Vanderbilt who appear increasingly likely to be dealt ahead of the February 9 NBA trade deadline.”

This week HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported the likely compensation required to pry the 6’8 forward out of Salt Lake City.

“Utah has given the indication that it would take the equivalent of a first-round pick to acquire each player, league sources told HoopsHype.”

Earlier this season Damian Lillard was asked which players he’d like to play alongside, naming Vanderbilt in a trio of names.

Fanspo also recently prompted discussion of a Vanderbilt trade to Portland suggesting a deal involving a Portland first round pick. The Blazers would be unable to make that offer without altering the protection on the pick they currently owe to the Chicago Bulls, exchanged when Portland acquired Larry Nance, Jr. in the summer of 2021.

Vanderbilt, 23, has another year on his $4.3 million per year deal. He has averaged 8.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.0 steals in 24.2 minutes per game for the Jazz over 51 appearances, 41 starts. He shoots 56.0% from the field, 33.9% from the three-point arc.