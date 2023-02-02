Jusuf Nurkic Out; Jerami Grant Questionable Vs. Wizards

The Portland Trail Blazers’ already thin front court has been hit by the injury bug. The team has listed Jusuf Nurkic as out with a calf injury tomorrow night against the Washington Wizards after the big guy played mere minutes against the Memphis Grizzlies last night.
INJURY REPORT 2/3 @trailblazers @ WAS:— Trail Blazers PR (@TrailBlazersPR) February 2, 2023
OUT
Badji (L Knee Soreness)
Brown III (G League Assignment)
Nurkic (L Calf Strain)
Winslow (L Ankle Sprain)
QUESTIONABLE
Grant (Concussion Evaluation)
Jerami Grant who landed awkwardly—hitting his head on the floor during last night’s second quarter—is questionable, despite not being in concussion protocol.
Expect Drew Eubanks to start in Nurkic’s place and if Grant misses, it might mean more time for Jabari Walker, Trendon Watford and Nassir Little.
Last week Nurkic was mentioned as potentially on the trade table by Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer. The NBA trade deadline is now a week away.
Justise Winslow who has been recovering from an ankle injury is also out while two-way player Ibou Badju continues to work through knee soreness.
The Blazers visit the Washington Wizards tomorrow with tip off at 4pm PT.
Loading comments...