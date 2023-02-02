Damian Lillard Named to 2023 NBA All-Star Game

Damian Lillard has been named to the 2023 All-Star Game roster as a reserve from the Western Conference. The news was announced today, a week after the 2023 All-Star starters were announced based on votes from fans, NBA media, and their peers. This will be the 7th time in his 11-year NBA career that Lillard has been named to the All-Star team. Former Trail Blazers great Clyde Drexler was nominated eight times with Portland, twice more with the Houston Rockets.

Lillard is averaging 30.7 points, 7.4 assists, and 4.1 rebounds over 39 appearances with the Trail Blazers this season. He ranks 6th in the league in points per game, 12th in overall points scored. He has registered 9 games of 40 or more points, including a 50-point performance against the Cleveland Cavaliers on January 12th and a 60-point game against the Utah Jazz on January 25th. Lillard is shooting a career-high 46.4% from the field, with a 37.2% success rate from the three-point arc.

Lillard will join fellow Western Conference All-Stars LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers, Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors, Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks, Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans, and Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets, all of whom were named as starters last Thursday.

Fellow Western Conference reserves include Ja Morant (MEM), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (OKC), Lauri Markkanen (UTA), Domantas Sabonis (SAC), Paul George (LAC) and Jaren Jackson Jr. (MEM).

The Eastern Conference representatives will be Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL), Kevin Durant (BRK), Jayson Tatum (BOS), Kyrie Irving (BRK), Donovan Mitchell (CLE), Joel Embiid (PHI), Jaylen Brown (BOS), Julius Randle (NYK), Tyrese Haliburton (IND), Bam Adebayo (MIA), DeMar DeRozan (CHI), and Jrue Holiday (MIL).

Team Captains James and Antetokounmpo will choose starters and reserves for their respective sides before the game commences on Sunday, February 19th.