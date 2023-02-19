Talk About NBA All-Star Game Here!

The NBA All-Star Game, the crown jewel of NBA All-Star Weekend, is here! The stage is set for Team LeBron and Team Giannis to face off, with a key wrinkle this year. For the first time, team captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will draft their teams just an hour prior to tip-off, similar to a Sunday pickup run at the Y.

All our eyes will be trained on Portland Trail Blazers All-Star reserve guard Damian Lillard. With what pick will Lillard be selected and by who? More notably, less than 24 hours after becoming the first Blazer to ever win the NBA 3-Point Contest, can Lillard add to an historic weekend by becoming the first Blazer to ever be named All-Star Game MVP?

Lillard is never one to shy away from the moment and the Kobe Bryant Trophy awarded to the All-Star Game MVP would make a fine mantlepiece for him. Let’s see how the all-time Blazer shows out in his seventh All-Star Game appearance.

The NBA All-Star Game Draft is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. PT, while the game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

Talk about the festivities with fellow Blazers fans here!

To catch you up to speed, here’s a list of the of the full 2023 All-Star Game rosters:

Starters

Reserves