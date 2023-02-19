Talk About NBA All-Star Game Here!

The NBA All-Star Game, the crown jewel of NBA All-Star Weekend, is here! The stage is set for Team LeBron and Team Giannis to face off, with a key wrinkle this year. For the first time, team captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will draft their teams just an hour prior to tip-off, similar to a Sunday pickup run at the Y.
All our eyes will be trained on Portland Trail Blazers All-Star reserve guard Damian Lillard. With what pick will Lillard be selected and by who? More notably, less than 24 hours after becoming the first Blazer to ever win the NBA 3-Point Contest, can Lillard add to an historic weekend by becoming the first Blazer to ever be named All-Star Game MVP?
Lillard is never one to shy away from the moment and the Kobe Bryant Trophy awarded to the All-Star Game MVP would make a fine mantlepiece for him. Let’s see how the all-time Blazer shows out in his seventh All-Star Game appearance.
The NBA All-Star Game Draft is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. PT, while the game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
Talk about the festivities with fellow Blazers fans here!
To catch you up to speed, here’s a list of the of the full 2023 All-Star Game rosters:
Starters
- LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers (captain)
- Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks (captain)
- Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
- Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers
- Kyrie Irving, Dallas Mavericks
- Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
- Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
- Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers (replaces Kevin Durant as starter)
- Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies (replaces Stephen Curry as starter)
- Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz (replaces Zion Williamson as starter)
Reserves
- Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat
- Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics
- DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls
- Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers
- Jrue Holiday, Milwaukee Bucks
- Julius Randle, New York Knicks
- Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors (injury replacement)
- Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves (injury replacement)
- De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings (injury replacement)
- Paul George, Los Angeles Clippers
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
- Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies
- Damian Lillard, Portland Trailblazers
- Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings
