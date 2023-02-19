Damian Lillard on 3PT Contest Victory: ‘I Wanted to Get It Done At Least One Time’

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard is the 2023 NBA 3-Point Contest champion.

For those who missed it on Saturday, he defeated a field of Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers), Tyler Herro (Miami Heat), Buddy Hield (Indiana Pacers), Kevin Huerter (Sacramento Kings), Lauri Markkanen (Utah Jazz), Julius Randle (New York Knicks), and Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics). Check out Lillard’s highlights below!

This was Lillard’s third appearance in the 3-point contest, and the first ever win for a Trail Blazer. When presented with the trophy, Lillard told Head of Marketing for Starry, Michael Smith, how much it meant to him to win.

“I think all the best shooters in the history of our game, most of them have one of these. And, like I said, to be in this competition a few times and not have one, I just wanted to get it done at least one time. So, I’m happy I got it, now I can retire for a minute.”

Whether or not Lillard retires from the 3-Point contest from here on out is yet to be seen, as he told Sean Highkin of The Rose Garden Report that he was not sure if he would participate in the event again.

I asked Damian Lillard if he was retiring from the 3-point contest now that he's won one. He said he hasn't decided yet. "I feel like I would want to just not do it no more, but as soon as I won it, I want to do it again. I don't know. Maybe. We'll see." — Sean Highkin (@highkin) February 19, 2023

Regardless, this latest accolade is just one of many for the pride of Portland, who is on pace to break the Trail Blazers’ single-season scoring record, and who will compete in his seventh NBA All-Star Game tonight. Tune into TNT at 5:30 p.m. (PST) to watch!