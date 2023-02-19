Former Blazer Cody Zeller Expected to Sign With Miami Heat

The Miami Heat plan to sign NBA veteran center Cody Zeller on Monday, according to Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The news comes just minutes after Wojnarowski announced the Heat would be signing veteran forward Kevin Love, so Miami is making multiple additions to its front court rotation as the team aims for a playoff push.

The Heat are planning to also sign free agent center Cody Zeller on Monday, as @ByTimReynolds reports. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 19, 2023

Zeller, 30, had attended training camp this season with the Utah Jazz, but failed to earn a roster spot for the 2022-23 season.

The 6’11 center’s last regular season NBA action came last year when he was a member of the Portland Trail Blazers. In 27 appearances with Portland, Zeller averaged 5.2 points and 4.6 rebounds in 13.1 minutes off the bench, but had difficulty staying on the court due to injuries. The injuries, plus Portland making a dramatic roster overhaul at the NBA Trade Deadline, led to Zeller being waived by the franchise in February.

Now playing in his 10th NBA season, Zeller will provide more depth behind Miami All-Star center Bam Adebayo. The Heat sit at seventh place in the Eastern Conference with a 32-27 record.