Milwaukee Makes Bid to Host All-Star Weekend

The Milwaukee Bucks are submitting bids to host either the 2025 or 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend at Fiserv Forum, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. If Milwaukee’s bid is accepted, this would mark the city’s second time hosting the event and first since 1977.

ESPN Sources: The Milwaukee Bucks are submitting bids to host either the 2025 or 2026 All-Star Game at Fiserv Forum. Fiserv opened in 2018. Indiana will host the 2024 game. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 19, 2023

Fiserv Forum opened in 2018. The $500 million stadium with a capacity of over 17,000 was built to become the main attraction of Milwaukee’s Deer District, a 30-acre sports and entertainment district in downtown. Fiserv already has experience hosting large-scale, national events, as Milwaukee hosted the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

Can you help us send children in need to see the Blazers play the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, March 29th? Every ticket you donate goes to someone who wouldn’t have been able to see the Blazers play without you! You can get full details here or simply visit the Trail Blazers ticket site and click “Buying Options” to donate a ticket or two!

The Indiana Pacers will host the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

During the Portland Trail Blazers’ 52-year history as an NBA franchise, Portland has never hosted the NBA All-Star Game, making the Blazers just one of four NBA franchises to never receive the honor (Memphis Grizzlies, Oklahoma City Thunder, Sacramento Kings). In 2014, the Blazers submitted bids to host either the 2017 or 2018 All-Star Weekend, but lost out to New Orleans and Los Angeles.