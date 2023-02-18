Damian Lillard Wins Three-Point Contest

While it’s been a rough season for the Portland Trail Blazers, Damian Lillard gave fans a shining moment on Saturday night at All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City. Taking part in the Three-Point Contest, Portland’s lone All-Star representative turned in a nail-biting performance in the final round of the event, edging out the Indiana Pacers’ Buddy Hield on his final shot to win by a single point, 26-25. It was his third time taking part in the contest.

Dame needed to reach 26 on the final shot to win the #Starry3PT contest



Ice cold.#Starry3PT | #StateFarmSaturday

: Live on TNT pic.twitter.com/5Yjt3ffiO8 — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2023

Hield’s teammate Tyrese Haliburton, who had the most points of any of the eight competitors in the first round with 31, also made the final but only recorded 17 points. Lillard, donning a Weber State Wildcats jersey just miles away from his alma mater, had the second-most points of the first round with 26.

Lillard is Portland’s first winner in the event, which debuted back in 1986. He’s also set to take part in tomorrow night’s All-Star Game for the seventh time.