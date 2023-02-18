Talk About NBA All-Star Saturday Night Here!

NBA All-Star Saturday Night is upon us! The Kia Skills Challenge, Starry 3-Point Contest, and AT&T Slam Dunk contest will begin at 8:00 PM, Eastern, 5:00 PM, Pacific. Portland Trail Blazers All-Star guard Damian Lillard will participate in the three-point event, and as of this morning, was favored to win it. Shaedon Sharpe and Anfernee Simons are out of the slam dunk and three-point competitions, but the action should still be exciting.

You can talk about the evening’s events here with your friends. Can Lillard pull it off? Will the dunks be exciting, or will one Sharpe live-action slam exceed them all? Have at it.

The Skills Challenge this year will pit Team Antetokounmpo—Giannis, Alex, and Thanasis—versus Team Jazz—Utah roster members Jordan Clarkston, Walker Kessler, and Collin Sexton—versus the Rookie team of Paolo Banchero, Jaden Ivey, and Jabari Smith, Jr.

The Three-Point Competition throws these players against each other:

The Slam Dunk Contest features Kenyon Martin, Jr. of the Houston Rockets, Mac McClung of the Philadelphia 76ers, Trey Murphy III of the New Orleans Pelicans, and Jericho Sims of the New York Knicks.

Judging the Slam Dunk event are Jamal Crawford, Lisa Leslie, Karl Malone, Harold Miner, and Dominique Wilkins.

Enjoy the evening and join us afterwards for a recap of events, plus tomorrow for the 72nd annual NBA All-Star Game!