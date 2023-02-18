Damian Lillard Now Favored in All-Star Weekend 3-Point Contest

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard will face off against a packed field today in the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend 3-Point Contest. Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield, Boston Celtics guard Jayson Tatum, and Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro all threaten to take the trophy over Portland’s pride and joy.

Can you help us send children in need to see the Blazers play the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, March 29th? Every ticket you donate goes to someone who wouldn’t have been able to see the Blazers play without you! You can get full details here or simply visit the Trail Blazers ticket site and click “Buying Options” to donate a ticket or two!

Earlier in the week, Lillard and Hield were tied as favorites, but on Game Day, Lillard has taken sole possession of the top spot, per the odds at DraftKings. Lillard now sits at +350 to win the event, against +425 for field. Tatum, Herro, and Sacramento Kings guard Kevin Huerter are all at +550 with Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen and New York Knicks forward Julius Randle trailing the pack.

Interestingly enough, Hield is still a slight favorite over Lillard to make the final round itself, coming in at -125 versus Lillard’s -110. A negative number on the odds means you’d need to risk more in a bet than you’d actually make should you win, indicating the strongest favorites. Everyone else in the field is a plus-bet to make the final round, meaning oddsmakers expect Lillard and Hield to duel it out.

The 3-point contest will be a part of All-Star Saturday night, beginning this evening at 8:00 PM, Eastern, 5:00 Pacific, televised on TNT. The Skills Challenge and Slam Dunk competition will bracket the shooting event.

Trail Blazers guards Shaedon Sharpe and Anfernee Simons were originally slated to compete in the Saturday evening festivities, but both withdrew, Sharpe to focus on the season and Simons because of an ankle sprain suffered in Portland’s last game before the All-Star break.