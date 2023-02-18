Damian Lillard Ranked 11th Most Watchable Player in NBA

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard is busy participating in NBA All-Star weekend, but Salt Lake City isn’t the only place the superstar is being feted. This week The Ringer’s Tyler Parker compiled a list of the most-watchable NBA players on League Pass. Lillard narrowly missed the Top 10, sliding into the Number 11 slot in the list that features the most fun players to watch on a nightly basis.

Of Lillard. Parker said...

Thirty-two years young and in his 11th season, Dame and his flamethrower remain fully operational. Offensively, the dude is positively luxurious. Working with real Technicolor materials. Also jet fuel. Deluxe, dizzying shotmaking. Lavish off the bounce. Will pull from Timbuktu. Late clock, late-game bye-byes. Likes to dance with it. Likes the stepback. Likes the home run. But what he loves is time. He’s a time enthusiast, really. Seconds, minutes, hours, invisible watches, Lillard adores them all. Story goes he had a pocket watch sewn into the lining of his jersey. You can sew almost anything into the lining of a jersey. Secrets, coins, words, little blades.

Yes, on the defensive end the towel is more paper than beach, but you don’t get the nickname Dame Time unless you’ve made enough daggers to take down King Kong. This is a man who has mastered the art of the ta-ta...

...In the first round of the 2021 playoffs, he uncorked a 55-point heater against the Nuggets that was so incandescent Kevin Durant called it a spiritual experience. Lillard was running so hot that night that Denver’s Michael Porter Jr. said, “He was doing some stuff where I was telling my teammates, ‘Bro, I’ve never seen that before. Like, I’ve never seen that. Ever.’” It was the kind of offensive performance that had defenders lifting their hands in thanks to God whenever he missed.