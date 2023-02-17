Talk Rising Stars Challenge Here!

This is the Game Day Thread. For those new to the process, you can talk about the game in the comment section with your fellow Blazer’s Edge readers. You can find viewing information and conversation rules just below this.
This is the NBA Rising Stars Challenge thread. While there aren’t any Portland Trail Blazers competing in tonight’s games, it should be a fun night of basketball!
NBA Rising Stars Challenge Broadcast Information
- Date: Friday, Feb. 17
- Time: 9:00 p.m.
- TV Channel: TNT
- Live Stream: TNT App
NBA Rising Stars Challenge Rosters, Injury Report
TEAM PAU GASOL: Paolo Banchero, Bennedict Mathurin, Jaden Ivey, Scottie Barnes, Jose Alvarado, Keegan Murray, Andrew Nembhard Jr.
TEAM DERON WILLIAMS: Franz Wagner, Jalen Green (injured), Alperen Sengun, Trey Murphy III, AJ Griffin, Bones Hyland, Walker Kessler, Ayo Dosunmu (replacement)
TEAM JOAKIM NOAH: Evan Mobley, Josh Giddey, Jalen Williams, Jeremy Sochan, Quentin Grimes, Jabari Smith Jr., Jalen Duren (injured), Tari Eason (replacement)
TEAM JASON TERRY (G League): Sidy Cissoko, Scoot Henderson, Leonard Miller, Mojave King, Mac McClung, Kenneth Lofton Jr., Scotty Pippen Jr.
Conversation Rules
Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.
- Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it
- Remember Blazer’s Edge is basically a non-profanity site
- Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads
- The commenting system was updated during the summer. They’re still working on optimizing it for Game Day Threads like ours. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.
Loading comments...