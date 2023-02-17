Talk Rising Stars Challenge Here!

This is the Game Day Thread. For those new to the process, you can talk about the game in the comment section with your fellow Blazer’s Edge readers. You can find viewing information and conversation rules just below this.

This is the NBA Rising Stars Challenge thread. While there aren’t any Portland Trail Blazers competing in tonight’s games, it should be a fun night of basketball!

NBA Rising Stars Challenge Broadcast Information

Date: Friday, Feb. 17

Friday, Feb. 17 Time: 9:00 p.m.

9:00 p.m. TV Channel: TNT

TNT Live Stream: TNT App

NBA Rising Stars Challenge Rosters, Injury Report

TEAM PAU GASOL: Paolo Banchero, Bennedict Mathurin, Jaden Ivey, Scottie Barnes, Jose Alvarado, Keegan Murray, Andrew Nembhard Jr.

TEAM DERON WILLIAMS: Franz Wagner, Jalen Green (injured), Alperen Sengun, Trey Murphy III, AJ Griffin, Bones Hyland, Walker Kessler, Ayo Dosunmu (replacement)

TEAM JOAKIM NOAH: Evan Mobley, Josh Giddey, Jalen Williams, Jeremy Sochan, Quentin Grimes, Jabari Smith Jr., Jalen Duren (injured), Tari Eason (replacement)

TEAM JASON TERRY (G League): Sidy Cissoko, Scoot Henderson, Leonard Miller, Mojave King, Mac McClung, Kenneth Lofton Jr., Scotty Pippen Jr.

Conversation Rules

